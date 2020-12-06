Why Writer Ayad Akhtar Reads Shakespeare Every Day

This week, host Isaac Butler talks to playwright Ayad Akhtar about dream journals, beginning the workday by reading Shakespeare, and other creative rituals and techniques. Then Ayad discusses the origins of his new novel, Homeland Elegies, and explains how he was able to blend autobiographical elements with fictional ones.

After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas talk about one of Ayad’s mentors, legendary theater director Jerzy Grotowski.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Ayad recommends two books that transformed the way he thinks about writing.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-WORK. That’s (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.