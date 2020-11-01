How Jane Lynch Strikes the Perfect Level of Mean on Weakest Link

This week, host June Thomas talks to the multitalented actor, comedian, and game-show host Jane Lynch, who discusses her wide range of acting roles and her latest gig as the host of NBC’s reboot of Weakest Link.

After the interview, June and co-host Rumaan Alam discuss Lynch’s many strengths.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Jane Lynch talks about one of her favorite projects.

