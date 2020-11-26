How Klancy Miller Designs Recipes for Single People

This week, host June Thomas talks with cookbook author Klancy Miller, whose book Cooking Solo celebrates the joy of making delicious food for yourself. In the interview, Klancy talks about the trial and error of her career journey and how she came to focus on recipe development after studying at the Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. She also discusses her process for designing recipes and why she decided to write a cookbook specifically for single people. Klancy’s latest project is For the Culture, a food magazine that celebrates Black women in food and wine.

After the interview, June and co-host Rumaan Alam talk about their own relationships to food and cooking.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Klancy talks about her sources of inspiration and how she deals with creative blocks.

