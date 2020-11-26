How Klancy Miller Designs Recipes for Single People
The author of Cooking Solo talks about the inspiration for new recipes and the pleasure of cooking for yourself.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
This week, host June Thomas talks with cookbook author Klancy Miller, whose book Cooking Solo celebrates the joy of making delicious food for yourself. In the interview, Klancy talks about the trial and error of her career journey and how she came to focus on recipe development after studying at the Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. She also discusses her process for designing recipes and why she decided to write a cookbook specifically for single people. Klancy’s latest project is For the Culture, a food magazine that celebrates Black women in food and wine.
After the interview, June and co-host Rumaan Alam talk about their own relationships to food and cooking.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Klancy talks about her sources of inspiration and how she deals with creative blocks.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-WORK. That’s (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.