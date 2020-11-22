How Lovecraft Country’s Cinematographer Guides the Viewer’s Eye

This week, host Isaac Butler talks to cinematographer Michael Watson about what it was like to work on the HBO sci-fi series Lovecraft Country. In the interview, Michael talks about the unique challenges of shooting a period drama that features gigantic monsters. He also discusses how he was able to guide the viewer’s attention during crucial moments and bring his own unique style to the scenes he shot.

After the interview, Isaac and co-host Rumaan Alam offer advice to a listener who’s curious about the role random chance can play in creativity.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Isaac and Rumaan talk about the camera techniques they love to see in movies and on TV.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-WORK. That’s (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews