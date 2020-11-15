A Look Inside the World’s Longest-Running Medical Drama

This week, host June Thomas talks to Jenny Thompson, the story producer for the long-running U.K. medical drama Casualty. In the interview, Jenny explains what a story producer does, and why it’s different from a script-writing job. She also shares what it’s like to create character arcs for a show with such a long and rich history and explains how the U.K.’s National Health Service impacts the storylines and characters.

After the interview, June and co-host Isaac Butler talk about why shows like Casualty are so beloved in Britain.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Jenny shares some of her favorite examples of TV storytelling.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-WORK. That’s (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.