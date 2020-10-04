Director Phil Alden Robinson on the Making of His Cult Classic Sneakers

This week, host Isaac Butler cracks the code of the heist film genre with Phil Alden Robinson, director of the 1992 cult classic Sneakers. In the interview, Phil talks about Sneakers’ nine-year writing process, the film’s alternate endings, and how he landed a cast of cinema legends, including Robert Redford and Sidney Poitier, to portray his meticulously crafted characters.

After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas talk about Phil’s ability to strive for perfection while also being a super nice guy.

In Slate Plus, Phil talks about his favorite heist movies.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.