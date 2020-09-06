Kimberly Drew on the Life-Enhancing Power of Art

This week, host Rumaan Alam talks about the importance of museums with writer and art advocate Kimberly Drew, whose Tumblr blog Black Contemporary Art set her apart as one of the most promising young voices in the world of visual art. It also led to a job as social-media manager at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In the interview, Kimberly discusses her new book, This Is What I Know About Art, and talks about the role art has played in people’s lives during the pandemic.

After the interview, June and co-host Rumaan Alam talk about which museums they’re excited to go to when institutions reopen.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews