How a Costume Designer Dressed Two Seth Rogens in American Pickle

This week, host Isaac Butler learns the finer points of costume design from Brenda Abbandandolo, who recently dressed two different characters played by Seth Rogen in American Pickle. Brenda also designed costumes for The Disaster Artist, directed by and starring James Franco, and spent some time working in SNL’s digital shorts. In the interview, she talks about how costumes can communicate information about characters and how practical choices, like giving a character an umbrella, are a crucial part of her job.

After the interview, Isaac and co-host Rumaan Alam discuss how the trends and norms of the real world are reflected in Hollywood’s costume design choices.

In Slate Plus, Brenda talks about two different styles of costume design that have influenced her work.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.