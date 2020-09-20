How Scrapbooking Connects Craft and Personal Reflection

This week host June Thomas talks about the underrated art of scrapbooking with Ali Edwards, who managed to turn her love of crafting into a full-time career. In the interview, Ali discusses her most popular scrapbooking projects, like “December Daily,” and explains why the practice of pairing photographs with words and artistic flair can lead to personal growth and reflection.

After the interview, June and co-host Rumaan Alam talk about the benefits of documenting memories.

In the Slate Plus segment, Ali reminisces about one of her favorite high-school teachers.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.