How Scrapbooking Connects Craft and Personal Reflection
Ali Edwards designs products that help users document and make sense of the chapters of their lives.
Episode Notes
This week host June Thomas talks about the underrated art of scrapbooking with Ali Edwards, who managed to turn her love of crafting into a full-time career. In the interview, Ali discusses her most popular scrapbooking projects, like “December Daily,” and explains why the practice of pairing photographs with words and artistic flair can lead to personal growth and reflection.
After the interview, June and co-host Rumaan Alam talk about the benefits of documenting memories.
In the Slate Plus segment, Ali reminisces about one of her favorite high-school teachers.
