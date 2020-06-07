How YouTuber Adam Ragusea Learned to Talk to the Camera

This week host June Thomas learns about all the work that goes into making YouTube food videos. Her guest is online cook Adam Ragusea, who explains how he was able to monetize something that started as a fun side project. He also offers tips on how to make engaging videos that get to the point and respect the audience’s intelligence and time. He also talks about how he overcame the awkwardness of speaking directly into a camera lens.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.