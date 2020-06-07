Working

How YouTuber Adam Ragusea Learned to Talk to the Camera

“It takes a lot of discipline at first …”

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

This week host June Thomas learns about all the work that goes into making YouTube food videos. Her guest is online cook Adam Ragusea, who explains how he was able to monetize something that started as a fun side project. He also offers tips on how to make engaging videos that get to the point and respect the audience’s intelligence and time. He also talks about how he overcame the awkwardness of speaking directly into a camera lens.

Send your questions about creativity, and any other feedback, to working@slate.com

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

Host

  • June Thomas is senior managing producer of Slate podcasts.