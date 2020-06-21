The Vulnerability of Memoir Writing, With Mira Jacob

This week host Isaac Butler talks to novelist Mira Jacob about the process of writing her comic book memoir, Good Talk. They discuss what it was like for Mira to switch mediums, how the constraints of that medium helped her tell her story, and why it’s so hard to share personal details with a large audience.

After the interview, Isaac and co-host Rumaan Alam talk about how fatherhood has helped them get more work done.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.