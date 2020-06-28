Jasmine Guillory’s Romance Novels Show Realistic Characters Falling in Love

This week, host June Thomas digs into the romance genre with bestselling author Jasmine Guillory, who started her career as a lawyer and then went on to release five novels, including Party of Two, which was released on June 23. In the interview, Jasmine talks about her writing process and shares how she was able to publish five novels in a short period of time. She also explains why her characters don’t fit into the usual tropes of the romance genre.

After the interview, June and co-host Rumaan Alam talk about the comforting nature of genre fiction.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.