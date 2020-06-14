Cole Escola Provides the Perfect Comedy for Quarantine
The writer-performer filmed his hilariously weird new special, Help! I’m Stuck!, in his apartment and released it on YouTube.
Episode Notes
This week, host Rumaan Alam chats with comedy writer and performer Cole Escola, who’s known for his roles on Hulu’s Difficult People and truTV’s At Home With Amy Sedaris as well as his sketch comedy videos on YouTube. In the interview, Cole talks about his new special Help! I’m Stuck!, which he filmed alone in his apartment and released on YouTube. He also discusses his comedic influences and talks through what it means for his work to have a gay sensibility.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.