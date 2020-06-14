Cole Escola Provides the Perfect Comedy for Quarantine

This week, host Rumaan Alam chats with comedy writer and performer Cole Escola, who’s known for his roles on Hulu’s Difficult People and truTV’s At Home With Amy Sedaris as well as his sketch comedy videos on YouTube. In the interview, Cole talks about his new special Help! I’m Stuck!, which he filmed alone in his apartment and released on YouTube. He also discusses his comedic influences and talks through what it means for his work to have a gay sensibility.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.