Megan Abbott’s Go-To Story Structure
The crime novelist has a simple three-part formula for compelling stories.
Episode Notes
This week, Isaac Butler interviews crime novelist and TV writer Megan Abbott, who talks about her creative-writing rituals, her go-to story structure, and the challenges of adapting one of her novels for television.
After the interview, Isaac and co-host Rumaan Alam talk about the surprising origins of the terms story beat and character beat.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.