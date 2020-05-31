This week, host Isaac Butler talks to documentary theater makers Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, whose plays include The Exonerated, about the criminal justice system, and Coal Country, about the Upper Big Branch mine disaster in West Virginia. Blank and Jensen explain how documentary theater works, from interviews with subjects to the final product, where actors perform interview excerpts verbatim.

After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas discuss why documentary theater is such a great way to communicate important information to an audience.

