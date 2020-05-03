How DeMane Davis Pivoted From Advertising to Filmmaking
She had a message, and film was the best way to express it.
This week, host Rumaan Alam talks to TV and movie director DeMane Davis about what a working director really does. According to Davis, it requires a huge amount of collaborative problem-solving. Davis then traces her journey from advertising copywriter to filmmaker and explains the importance of making art with a purpose.
After the interview, Rumaan and co-host June Thomas discuss their takeaways from the interview, including the importance of being nice to your collaborators.
