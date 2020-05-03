Working

How DeMane Davis Pivoted From Advertising to Filmmaking

She had a message, and film was the best way to express it.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

This week, host Rumaan Alam talks to TV and movie director DeMane Davis about what a working director really does. According to Davis, it requires a huge amount of collaborative problem-solving. Davis then traces her journey from advertising copywriter to filmmaker and explains the importance of making art with a purpose.

After the interview, Rumaan and co-host June Thomas discuss their takeaways from the interview, including the importance of being nice to your collaborators.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

About the Show

Slate interviews Americans about their jobs.

All episodes

Host