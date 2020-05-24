How Curator Sheena Wagstaff Chooses Art for the Met

This week, host Rumaan Alam talks about art curation with Sheena Wagstaff, who leads the Metropolitan Museum’s program of modern and contemporary art for the Met Breuer and the Met Fifth Avenue. First they discuss the curator’s role of deciding which works of art are culturally important. Then Wagstaff makes her case for why people should see art in person and why it’s such a tragedy that no one is able to see the Met Brauer’s current exhibition of works from prolific German painter Gerhard Richter.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.