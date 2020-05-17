Alison Wright Explains How Actors Get Emotional on Cue

This week, host June Thomas digs into the craft of acting with Alison Wright, who portrayed Martha on The Americans and now plays Ruth on the new TNT TV adaptation of Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie Snowpiercer (which itself was based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige). Wright explains how she developed Ruth’s unique accent, how she utilizes the tools of Method acting to tap into emotions when performing, and why she thinks Daniel Day-Lewis and Meryl Streep are such impressive actors.

