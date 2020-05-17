Alison Wright Explains How Actors Get Emotional on Cue
Beloved by audiences for her role in The Americans, Wright is bringing her empathetic acting chops to TNT’s Snowpiercer.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
This week, host June Thomas digs into the craft of acting with Alison Wright, who portrayed Martha on The Americans and now plays Ruth on the new TNT TV adaptation of Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie Snowpiercer (which itself was based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige). Wright explains how she developed Ruth’s unique accent, how she utilizes the tools of Method acting to tap into emotions when performing, and why she thinks Daniel Day-Lewis and Meryl Streep are such impressive actors.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.