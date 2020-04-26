This week, June Thomas talks with opera singer Jamie Barton. Barton is a critically acclaimed American mezzosoprano who performs at major opera houses all around the world and maintains an active social media presence that serves as a hub for conversations about body positivity, diet culture, social justice issues, and LGBTQ rights, You can hear her on Studio 360 and watch her on YouTube.

They talk about what it really means to travel as an opera singer. Barton explains the challenges of being responsible for providing your own tools for the work you do.

Afterward, June and Isaac Butler discuss what they found most surprising about the interview and answer their very first listener question, about working with an editor.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Morgan Flannery.