This week, host Isaac Butler talks with jazz composer, arranger, and orchestrator Miho Hazama. Hazama’s latest album Dancer in Nowhere was nominated for a Grammy award.

Miho tells Isaac how her grandfather presented her with a Wikipedia article about cyclic numbers and how that became one of the biggest influences for her new album.

Afterward, Isaac and June Thomas talk about what they found most striking about the interview, what they miss about regular day-to-day life, and how having a sense of community informs their own creativity.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Morgan Flannery.