For her first season hosting Working, Slate’s Shannon Palus is delving into the world of running, from professional athletes to coaches to people who do all manner of things to help other people run.

In the final episode of the season, Shannon speaks to Monica DeVreese, co-owner of Santa Barbara Running, co-founder of the running apparel brand Rabbit, and self-described “gear head.” Monica tells Shannon what lead her to opening her running store, everything that goes into designing running apparel, and why the community is the best part of both of these worlds.

Send feedback to working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.