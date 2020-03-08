How Do You Teach Someone to Fly?
Meet Daniel Darby, a skydiving and wingsuit instructor and co-owner of Arcus Flight.
Episode Notes
This week, Jordan kept his feet on the ground but talked with Daniel Darby about intentionally falling through the air. Daniel is a professional wingsuit pilot who competes on the international level. He also teaches adventure-seekers how to skydive and wingsuit. Daniel tells Jordan how he learned to fly, what hurdles he faces when trying to communicate mid-flight, and how he accidently interrupted a stranger’s pool party.
Podcast production by Rosemary Belson.