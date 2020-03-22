This week, Jordan talked to Sister Mary Catharine Perry, a Dominican nun at The Monastery of Our Lady of the Rosary in New Jersey. As more people have begun social distancing to help flatten the coronavirus curve, Sister Mary Catharine shared some tips on how to stay home with NJ Advance Media reporter Cassidy Grom and the piece began circulating around the internet. Jordan talked to Sister Mary Catharine about social distancing from the outside world and what it’s like living in a monastery with 18 sisters. Sister Mary Catharine tells Jordan her path to becoming a nun and what it means to be a Dominican nun. They also discuss making soap and cheese!

