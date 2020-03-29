How Does an Economics Correspondent Do His Job?
Meet Jordan Weissmann, a senior business and economics correspondent at Slate Magazine.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
For Jordan’s last episode as host, he won’t be asking the questions. Instead, Slate’s June Thomas will be talking to him about how he’s covering the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. They also discuss what it takes to be an economics correspondent, where he gets his story ideas from, and how to read dense papers and legislation. Plus Jordan and June talk about the transition of the show and reminisce over Jordan’s favorite episodes.
Send feedback to working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Rosemary Belson.