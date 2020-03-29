For Jordan’s last episode as host, he won’t be asking the questions. Instead, Slate’s June Thomas will be talking to him about how he’s covering the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. They also discuss what it takes to be an economics correspondent, where he gets his story ideas from, and how to read dense papers and legislation. Plus Jordan and June talk about the transition of the show and reminisce over Jordan’s favorite episodes.

Send feedback to working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Rosemary Belson.