For her first season hosting Working, Slate’s Shannon Palus is delving into the world of running, from professional athletes to coaches to people who do all manner of things to help other people run.

This week, Shannon talks to Dr. Amy Sanchez, a biomechanics researcher at the University of Portsmouth’s School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science. Amy and her team have been working on the eternal question of all runners with breasts – what is the best sports bra? She tells Shannon how exactly she tests the needs of sports bra wearers, why having a good sports bra is so important and how the results of her research has actually made its way into stores.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Email us at working@slate.com.