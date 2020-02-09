Working for the Run: How Does a Sports Bra Scientist Do Her Job?
Meet Dr. Amy Sanchez, a biomechanics researcher studying sports bras.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
For her first season hosting Working, Slate’s Shannon Palus is delving into the world of running, from professional athletes to coaches to people who do all manner of things to help other people run.
This week, Shannon talks to Dr. Amy Sanchez, a biomechanics researcher at the University of Portsmouth’s School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science. Amy and her team have been working on the eternal question of all runners with breasts – what is the best sports bra? She tells Shannon how exactly she tests the needs of sports bra wearers, why having a good sports bra is so important and how the results of her research has actually made its way into stores.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.
Email us at working@slate.com.