Working for the Run: How Does an Olympic Running Coach Do Her Job?
Meet Amy Begley, head coach of the Atlanta Track Club.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
For her first season hosting Working, Slate’s Shannon Palus is delving into the world of running, from professional athletes to coaches, to people who do all manner of things to help other people run.
This week, Shannon talks to Amy Begley, an Olympic runner and the head coach of the Atlanta Track Club. Amy tells Shannon about her experiences as an elite runner, why she spoke out about Alberto Salazar’s treatment of women in the Nike Oregon Project, and what her life is like now that she’s moved over to the coaching side of things.
Send feedback to working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.