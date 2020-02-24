For her first season hosting Working, Slate’s Shannon Palus is delving into the world of running, from professional athletes to coaches, to people who do all manner of things to help other people run.

This week, Shannon talks to Amy Begley, an Olympic runner and the head coach of the Atlanta Track Club. Amy tells Shannon about her experiences as an elite runner, why she spoke out about Alberto Salazar’s treatment of women in the Nike Oregon Project, and what her life is like now that she’s moved over to the coaching side of things.

Send feedback to working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.