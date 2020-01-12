This week, Working is bringing you an unaired episode from October’s Working With Code miniseries, where Slate’s own Greg Lavallee talked to people who write the software that makes your digital life possible.

In this episode, Greg sits down with Laura Beaufort, a back-end engineer for the Federal Election Commission. Laura talks about her experiences working as a coder for a government agency, the collaborative nature of open-source coding, and how she achieves “flow.”