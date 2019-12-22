Working With the Homeless: How Does a Coordinator for Students in Temporary Housing Do His Job?
Meet Kevin Nadjmabadi, a community coordinator for the Department of Education.
Episode Notes
Jordan talks to Kevin Nadjmabadi a community coordinator for students in temporary housing for New York City’s Department of Education. It’s Kevin’s job to provide assistance and support for students with unstable housing conditions at his school, giving them as much consistency as possible. He discusses what that assistance looks like and how he makes sure he can keep tabs on the students in his charge.
Email: working@slate.com