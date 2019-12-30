In the finale episode of the season, Jordan speaks to Steven Banks, the commissioner of the New York City Human Resources Administration/Department of Social Services. Banks’ long title means that he’s the man in charge of all the services the city provides its most vulnerable citizens. Before he was appointed to his position by Mayor Bill de Blasio, Banks was the one suing the city on behalf of those citizens as part of the Legal Aid Society. Now, as he tells Jordan, he is working from within the government to accomplish the same goals he had for his former clients on a much larger scale.

