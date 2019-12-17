Working for the Holidays: How Does a Christmas Decorator Do His Job?
Meet James Bonavita, the owner of B&R Christmas Decorators.
Episode Notes
This week, Working is taking a break from its season about Homelessness Services to get into the holiday spirit. Jordan talks to James Bonavita, the owner of B&R Christmas Decorators—one of the companies responsible for the famously all-out lights displays in Brooklyn’s Dyker Heights neighborhood in New York City. James tells Jordan how he got into this business and what it’s like design holiday decorations in a neighborhood that has become world famous for them.
Email us at working@slate.com.