Working

Working for the Holidays: How Does a Christmas Decorator Do His Job?

Meet James Bonavita, the owner of B&R Christmas Decorators.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Slate interviews Americans about their jobs.

All episodes

Host

Episode Notes

This week, Working is taking a break from its season about Homelessness Services to get into the holiday spirit. Jordan talks to James Bonavita, the owner of B&R Christmas Decorators—one of the companies responsible for the famously all-out lights displays in Brooklyn’s Dyker Heights neighborhood in New York City. James tells Jordan how he got into this business and what it’s like design holiday decorations in a neighborhood that has become world famous for them.

Email us at working@slate.com.