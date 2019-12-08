Working With the Homeless: What’s It Like to Help Run a Shelter?
Meet Tamara Ortiz, assistant vice president of supportive housing for Win.
Episode Notes
This week, Jordan talks to Tamara Ortiz, who has been working at Women in Need for 23 years. Win is the largest network of family supportive housing in New York City. Tamara’s job is all about making sure families who are homeless find a safe, helpful environment within Win’s shelters. And that can mean a lot of things—from providing day care to helping students apply to college to giving job training to mothers.
Email: working@slate.com