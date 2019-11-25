How Does a Psychiatrist for People Who Are Homeless Do Her Job?
Meet Joanna Fried, the medical director for the Project for Psychiatric Outreach to the Homeless at Janian Medical Care.
Episode Notes
Jordan talks to Joanna Fried, a psychiatrist at Janian Medical Care who works with the street outreach team. It’s Joanna’s job to conduct the psychiatric evaluations that are part of the packet someone needs to secure housing from the city as well as to treat the psychiatric needs of Janian’s homeless clients. Unlike in a private psychiatric practice, Joanna has to figure out how to best treat patients who have uncertain housing conditions or, more often, live on the street. She explains how she works within those limitations and how she helps patients move toward a more stable housing situation.
