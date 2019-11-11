Working With the Homeless: How Does a Street Outreach Leader Do Her Job?
Meet Stephanie Somar, a clinical supervisor for a street outreach team in New York City.
Episode Notes
Jordan sits down with Stephanie Somar, a clinical supervisor for the Center for Urban Community Services’ street outreach team. Stephanie and her team work on the very front lines of New York City’s effort to help the homeless, driving through upper Manhattan daily to find homeless men and women, talk to them, and offer them public services that hopefully will one day lead them into permanent housing.
Email: working@slate.com