How Does a Director of Street Medicine Do Her Job?

Meet Bonnie Coover, family nurse practitioner and director of street medicine at Janian Medical Care.

This week, Jordan talks to Bonnie Coover, a family nurse practitioner and the director of street medicine at Janian Medical Care. Bonnie and her team provide primary care medical services to people who are living on streets of New York City. She tells Jordan about the most common ailments she sees, what it’s like examining someone on the sidewalk in midtown, and why her job is a dream job.

