For this miniseason on coding, Slate’s own Greg Lavallee is talking to the people who write the software that makes your digital life possible.

In this episode, Greg sits down with Omar Shehata, a graphics programmer at Cesium, a 3D mapping company. Omar has always been a storyteller and he sees his job coding as an extension of that. He talks about working on the first 3D renderings of the Egyptian pyramids, how to understand a 4D object, and what it’s like to code something so visual.

