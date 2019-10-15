Working With Code: How Does a Coder at NASA Do His Job?
Meet Adam Michaels, a coder at Omatron, a NASA contractor.
Episode Notes
For this miniseason on coding, Slate’s own Greg Lavallee is talking to the people who write the software that makes your digital life possible.
In this episode, Greg speaks to Adam Michaels, a coder at Omatron, a company contracted by NASA. Adam writes code that tracks million-dollar satellites throughout time and space (literally). Adam talks about what’s it’s like to have that much responsibility as a coder, how you even share coordinates for where a satellite will be at a certain time, and why a mistake in his code has unthinkably major consequences.
Email: working@slate.com