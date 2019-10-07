How Does an Internet Astrologer Do Her Job?
Meet Chani Nicholas, an astrologer with a huge online following.
Episode Notes
Astrology has been around for centuries. But in recent years it has truly been thriving, thanks to social media—spawning huge communities, inspiring endless memes, and creating niche celebrities of astrologers like this week’s guest, Chani Nicholas. Chani talks about why she got into astrology, its role in the current culture, and how the internet has changed everything.
Email: working@slate.com