This week, Rachelle talks to Hemali Mistry, a beauty influencer based in Toronto. Hemali is one of those people who has figured out how to turn her skill with makeup into a full blown social media career. But, as she’ll tell you, there is so much more to it than knowing how to perfectly apply a face of makeup. Hemali tells Rachelle about the hours she spends planning and editing her videos, what it’s like being an Indian woman in the beauty space, and why she felt she needed to start opening up and sharing the less picture-perfect parts of her life.

