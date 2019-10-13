This week, Rachelle talks to Mae Karwowski and Max Domain, co-founders of Obviously and the company’s CEO and CTO respectively. Working as a social media manager, Mae discovered the power of working with influencers to bring brands’ campaigns to super specific audiences. Realizing that this was the future of marketing, she began to work with Max to build a platform that could make this process faster and easier.

Together they talk about how they started their company, how the industry has grown in that time, and what it’s like to work in a new and ever-changing field.

