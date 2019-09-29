This week, Rachelle sits down with Matthew Stevens, a self-described “Instagram Husband.” Matthew is married to lifestyle blogger and influencer Lindsey Silberman. And while he has a full-time job working for a fashion house, he considers that to be his third job—next to being a husband and supporting Lindsey’s burgeoning brand. As the consummate Instagram husband, Matt is Lindsey’s dedicated photographer, travel companion, and overall consultant. Matthew tells Rachelle about the pros and cons of being married to an influencer, how he manages to travel the world with his wife while holding down a full-time job, and how he learned to embrace his role as @instahusband.

