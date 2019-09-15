Slate’s Rachelle Hampton takes the helm for a brand new season of Working all about social media influencers and the new industry that has popped up around them.

To kick off the season, Rachelle talks to Frank Spadafora, founder and CEO of D’Marie Analytics, co-founder of the Cast agency, and owner of the Icon Convention. Spadafora started D’Marie Analytics before there was such a thing as an “Instagram influencer,” but in the years since, he has figured out how to use analytics to quantify the exact value of a social media post for brands. Spadafora explains the evolution of the barely 10-year-old industry that has popped up around social media and why people shouldn’t dismiss its value.

