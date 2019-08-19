How Does Monopoly’s Senior Director Do Her Job?
Meet Jennifer Boswinkel, senior director of global brand strategy and marketing at Hasbro.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
This week, we meet the “Queen of Monopoly” at Hasbro. Well, technically Jennifer Boswinkel’s title is Monopoly senior director of global brand strategy and marketing, but she truly is the queen of all things Monopoly. It’s her job to keep the 84-year-old game relevant to today’s audience. Jennifer and her team are constantly coming up with new versions of gameplay, new themes, and new branding partnerships for the game you’ve had sitting on your shelf in some form or another since you were a kid.
Email: working@slate.com