How Do a Toy Designer and a Toy Engineer Do Their Jobs?
Meet John Warden, Transformers senior design manager, and Lynsey Bernier, Transformers senior project engineer, at Hasbro.
Episode Notes
To kick off another micro-miniseries, Jordan talks to a couple of employees at Hasbro. John Warden and Lynsey Bernier work together closely to create toys for the juggernaut that is Transformers. John dreams up the designs, and Lynsey (aka the “reality check”) figures out how to actually make them. They tell Jordan about all the fun, nerdiness, and math that goes into making toys.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.
You can email us at working@slate.com.