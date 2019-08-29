Whistlestop

The Presidency as a Consumer Experience (Part 2)

On Oct. 19, 2016, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a defeated GOP aspirant for the presidency, asks his party not to play by the modern rules of politics.

Episode Notes

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest co-host John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.

Email: whistlestop@slate.com

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald and Elizabeth Hinson.