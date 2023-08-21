What Next

Why Tuition’s So Damn High

State schools across the country are trying to raise their rankings no matter the cost—because students foot the bill.

Episode Notes

Over the last 20 years, the average college student at a public university has seen prices go up 64 percent, as schools spend more and more on amenities to attract students and raise their own rankings.

Guest: Melissa Korn, higher education reporter at the Wall Street Journal.

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.

