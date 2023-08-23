What Next

What’s Vivek Ramaswamy’s Deal?

Trailing Trump substantially and telling voters he’s not interested in VP or a cabinet position, the political newcomer is campaigning tirelessly.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

Polls show Vivek Ramaswamy pulling even with Ron DeSantis in the Republican presidential primary, trailing only Donald Trump (albeit substantially).

How did Ramaswamy go from anonymous multimillionaire to a potential Trump alternative in just six months? And what would a Ramaswamy administration look like?

Guest: Mini Racker, staff writer covering politics for TIME Magazine.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get benefits like zero ads on any Slate podcast, bonus episodes of shows like Slow Burn and Dear Prudence—and you’ll be supporting the work we do here on What Next. Sign up now at slate.com/whatnextplus to help support our work.

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.

Advertisement

About the Show

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

All episodes

Host

  • Yasmeen Khan is an audio journalist. She was host and managing editor of the parenting podcast Childproof, a senior reporter for the show More Than a Feeling, and a longtime news reporter for WNYC Radio.