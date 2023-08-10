Justice for the Gilgo Beach Murder Victims
All of these years later, questions remain about whose disappearance gets investigated—and whose families are left to wonder.
Episode Notes
In December of 2010, four bodies were discovered in Gilgo Beach, Long Island. Nearly 13 years later, police now say they’ve identified the killer.
Though the victims’ family members are relieved, they’re also left wondering what took so long.
Guest: Robert Kolker, author of Lost Girls.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.