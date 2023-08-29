Best of 2023 | He Couldn’t Teach ‘Slavery Was Wrong.’ So He Quit.

As the What Next team catches its breath at the end of summer, we’re revisiting some of the biggest stories of the year. This story originally ran on April 17. What Next will resume regular programming next week.

Iowa was one of the first states in the country to pass legislation against teaching that the United States is systemically racist — an idea some equate with “critical race theory.” But when one social studies teacher asked how he could teach U.S. history without running afoul of the new law, he didn’t get any clarity — or help.

What happens when legislation targets teachers? And as America’s teacher shortage grows — what will this mean for the country’s kids?

Guest: Greg Wickenkamp, former eighth grade social studies teacher in Fairfield, Iowa.

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Jared Downing and Laura Spencer.