It’s Hot as Hell. Why Are Pools Closed?
Americans are hot, sweaty, and eager to learn how to swim. But public pools across the country are closed.
Episode Notes
The temperature is going up, but the number of open, public pools isn’t. It’s not just a summer bummer; it’s turning into a public health crisis.
Guest: Mara Gay, member of the New York Times editorial board, focused on New York State and local affairs.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.