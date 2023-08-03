What Next

It’s Hot as Hell. Why Are Pools Closed?

Americans are hot, sweaty, and eager to learn how to swim. But public pools across the country are closed.

Episode Notes

The temperature is going up, but the number of open, public pools isn’t. It’s not just a summer bummer; it’s turning into a public health crisis.

Guest: Mara Gay, member of the New York Times editorial board, focused on New York State and local affairs.

