Florida Public Schools’ New Anti-Woke Partner
How right-wing propaganda made it into Florida classrooms.
Episode Notes
In July, Florida approved the use of Prager U materials in its classrooms. The organization claims its videos offer an alternative to the prevailing left-wing ideology in the classroom. Its founder told a sympathetic audience that what they offer is indoctrination. What impact could these videos have in public schools? And where could they be heading next?
Guest: John Knefel, senior writer for Media Matters for America.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.